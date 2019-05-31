South Africa: SA's Harris Loses to Coric At French Open

Cape Town — South Africa's Lloyd Harris is out of the French Open after he was beaten in the second round by 13th-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia.

Coric beat Harris in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) in a match that lasted a little over two hours.

Earlier this week, Harris beat Lukas Rosol in a five-set first round encounter.

On Tuesday, South Africa's only other entrant at Roland Garros, Raven Klaasen and his partner Michael Venus were knocked out in the first round of the doubles competition.

The sixth-seeded pair were eliminated when they lost to Marius Copil (Belgium) and Rohan Bopanna (India) in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

