South Africa: Moving Lesufi Away From Education a Big Mistake - Angie Motshekga On New Gauteng Cabinet Roles

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga believes moving Panyaza Lesufi from Gauteng's department of education is a big mistake.

Motshekga, sworn in as a minister on Thursday for her third term in the education ministry, said Lesufi's move from education to finance is a bad move for the sector and province.

"I'm very open and honest about it, I know the Premier has his choice, but I think it was a big big mistake," Motshekga told News24.

"He shouldn't have removed him at this stage, he should have allowed him to do a second term and consolidate on the things that he started. I just thought it was a bad move."

Motshekga said Gauteng and the Western Cape have been the front-runners in education, and that with Lesufi at the helm, Gauteng proved to be a trailblazer in many projects, including the rollout of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at schools.

"He has been a trailblazer on many things, for instance on ICTs we are going to piggyback on Gauteng and the Western Cape. So when we roll out on ICTs, Gauteng and the Western Cape will be our anchors."

She added that under his watch, the Gauteng also became a leader in other facets of basic education. Losing him to another portfolio is bad for the education sector as a whole, said Motshekga.

On Wednesday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced his new MECs who were sworn in on Thursday.

In a raft of changes, Lesufi was moved to finance and e-government, while Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko was announced as the new Education MEC.

Speaking at a media briefing shortly after the swearing-in of Gauteng legislature representatives, Makhura said the reason he moved Lesufi was because he needed someone of his calibre to head up a department that was essential to the delivery of services and clean governance.

"He's the kind of man I need to fight corruption. Clean governance is the key mandate of that portfolio. Treasury is a very specialised department. Treasury is also linked with a department that is new, e-government. What is our dream in Gauteng? We want people to access government services in their homes, on their handsets, in their cars. You don't have to go and queue at Home Affairs, with provincial government over the next five years. We want to bring more services online," he told the SABC, as reported earlier on Thursday.

