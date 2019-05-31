South Africa: #WePlayForYou Not Just a Hashtag for Blitzboks

Cape Town — Saying something and showing that you mean it is a concept the Blitzboks are quite comfortable with and come the HSBC Paris Sevens this weekend, they plan to do exactly that.

The team always take their social media marketing slogan #WePlayForYou to heart, and this will again be there for all to see, according to the most experienced Springbok Sevens player ever, Branco du Preez .

There might not be anything more than a fourth log position left at the end of the World Series, but that will not take away the effort from the Blitzboks this weekend, he confirmed.

"No titles maybe, but we still have a lot to play for," said Du Preez as the Blitzboks prepare to take on Wales, Kenya and Australia on the opening day at the Stade Jean-Bouin.

"We are playing for our country, we are playing for our family, we are playing for our fans and we are playing for ourselves and the guy next to you. If that does not charge you up, nothing will.

"And if you say it, you must show it. That will mean you empty the tank on the field. Each one of us needs to prove to ourselves as well just how much we still want this jersey."

They will still be playing with smiles on their faces, said Du Preez.

"We must also be going out with the enjoyment factor this weekend, because we are at our best when we play with a smile on our face," confirmed the 70-tournament veteran.

His enthusiasm to have a last dig at glory this season is matched by team mate Ryan Oosthuizen. The Blitzbok forward said they are hurting a bit from a less than satisfactory performance in London last weekend.

"We want to finish strong," said Oosthuizen.

"That will set a mark and give us something to aim for, come next season. Looking back at Twickenham, perhaps we were guilty of slipping off the odd tackle and that was not good enough in the end."

Oosthuizen said they won't lack motivation in Paris: "We also play this game because we love it and enjoy it, so will try and do both this weekend. After all, there is no need to leave anything on the field, it is the final tournament of the series."

Source: Sport24