South Africa: Pics of Woman Tied to Hospital Chair Sparks Probe By Gauteng Health Dept

The Gauteng Department of Health has ordered an investigation after pictures surfaced of a woman who was tied to a chair and forced to lie on the ground at Mamelodi Hospital, spokesperson Lesemang Matuka said on Thursday.

"We are very disturbed by this," added Matuka. "We were made aware of it this morning."

He said Health MEC Bandile Masuku contacted the hospital's management on Thursday requesting an urgent investigation.

"The department is investigating," added Matuka, saying that details were scarce.

He said the woman, who is in her 70s, was allegedly abused by a friend of the family, adding that he would provide an update later on Thursday.

A post on social media by the best friend of the woman's daughter stated that hospital staff had allegedly tied her to the chair.

She was allegedly forced to lie on a cold floor since Tuesday night, ignored by nursing staff.

In the pictures, the woman, who cannot be named to protect her privacy, can be seen tied up under a row of silver chairs.

Due to the blue binding, she is lying on the ground under the chair with the top part of her body slightly elevated.

Source: News24