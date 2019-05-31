30 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mixed Results for SA Athletes At Stockholm Diamond League

Cape Town — There was a mixed bag of results for the South African contingent at the Diamond League event held in Stockholm on Thursday night.

With Caster Semenya barred from competing in her favourite 800m event, it was left to Luvo Manyonga , Zarck Visser, Rikenette Steenkamp and Tshepo Tshite to fly the flag for South Africa.

Steenkamp faired best, finishing third in the 'B' race for the women's 100m hurdles (13.21) while Manyonga and Visser managed fourth (8.07m) and eighth (7.77m) in the men's long jump, respectively.

Tshite finished seventh in the men's 800m in 1:47.98.

The next Diamond League event is in Rome on Thursday, June 6.

