A Gauteng man who was shot twice in an apparent hijacking incident in Roodepoort on Thursday managed to drive himself to a garage for help.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst confirmed the incident.

The 44-year-old man was in such bad shape that he needed advanced life support to stabilise him, said Herbst.

A helicopter ambulance airlifted him to hospital for further treatment.

ER24 said the man had managed to drive himself 2km to a garage in Wilro Park to get help.

