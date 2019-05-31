Tanzania: Parents Unaware of Standard Iv Pupil Pregnancy

Mwanza/Shinyanga — Shock engulfed a Shinyanga couple after revelation that their 11-year-old daughter was carrying a seven-month pregnancy.

The pregnancy of the standard four girl (name withheld) caused ripples of shock for the family and relatives of the girl at Kisasa Village who were completely unaware of her condition.

An officer from the Department of Social Work, Ms Elizabeth Mweyo, made this revelation on revealed the news on Tuesday during a stakeholders meeting to devise strategies to curb teenage pregnancies and early marriages in Shinyanga. Shinyanga is among the regions with high rates of early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

Ms Mweyo said: "The girl's parents claimed not to be aware of her condition until a teacher who was suspicious of the girl's condition alerted them."

He social worker said after taking pregnancy tests, they discovered that the pupil was pregnant and she did not know who exactly would be the father of the child.

"This incident shocked many people," said Ms Mweyo in the meeting which was attended by 10-cell leaders, traditional chiefs and popular elders.

Also Read

Inter Milan name Antonio Conte as coach

TFF seeks Sh2.3bn for Afcon

Golfers ready for Zone 4 event

Simba's Kotei, Gyan future hangs in balance

According to the Tanzania Demo-graphic and Health Survey 2015-2016, Shinyanga leads in teenage pregnancies and marriages (59 per cent) followed by Tabora (58 per cent), Mara (55 per cent) and Dodoma (51 pre cent).

According to Ms Mweyo, in the period between January and March this year, a total of 26 students dropped out of school because of pregnancies. Among them, three were primary school pupils.

"This is a serious problem and needs to be tackled head on from all levels, starting at the family level to the district level," she said.