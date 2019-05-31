Uganda Police Warn of Terror Attack, Tighten Security

Kampala — Police have issued a terror alert and warned that "some terror groups" have entered Uganda with an intention to carry out attacks on unspecified targets in the country.

The terror alert was issued by the Director of Operations, Mr Asuman Mugenyi, on Wednesday and gave nine security guidelines to regional and district police commanders to enforce.

" Intel information received from the credible source indicates infiltration of some terror groups into the country with possible intention to carry out attacks on unspecified targets," he said.

IGP Martin Okoth Ochola mentioned three events that might be targeted by the terrorists and put all police units on "maximum alert".

"There are ongoing and upcoming activities in the country which attract big gathering and are likely to be terror targets," he warned.

He mentioned Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations in Namugongo with pilgrims moving to the venue from within and outside the country.

Mr Ochola also warned that football fans, who might gather to watch the European Champions League finals between Liverpool and Tottenham tomorrow, might be targeted.

The third event mentioned was the Wednesday Europa League finals which were played between Arsenal and Chelsea football clubs.

This is the second terror alert being issued by security agencies after the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) issued the first alert on Monday.

Mr Ochola also directed all police units to work with other security agencies such as Uganda People's Defence Forces, ISO and External Security Organisation (ESO).

"Ensure six hourly report to Joint Operations Committee and National Operations Committee at Police Headquarters in Naguru," he said.

Police have also been directed to ensure that owners of entertainment places enforce strict access control measures to those venues.

"Ensure owners of entertainment, places of worship especially Namugongo, bars, TPT terminals, markets, malls and supermarkets, among others undertake target hardening and strict access control," Mr Ochola ordered