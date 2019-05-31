Mozambique: Last day: Queues Over 100 in Centre and North, but Not in South

Queues started forming at 3 am and by opening more than 100 people were waiting to register in Cahora Bassa, Tete, at EPC (primary school) de Canchenga, today on the final day of registration for 15 October national elections.

Police shot into the air to control the unruly crowd waiting to register at EPC Josina Machel in Nacala-a-Velha, Nampula. Many were workers at local companies who had been given the day off to register.

In Zambézia in Inhassunge at EPC Eduardo Mondlane, EPC de Marrandanha and EPC de Mussama there were more than 200 people in the queues this morning. Brigade members reserved the morning to register those who queued Wednesday but could not register.

Long queues of over 100 people were reported across the centre and north in zones that did not have registration last year for municipal elections, notably in Tete, Zambézia, Manica, and Cabo Delgado. But the opposite was true in the south and in Sofala and Niassa. The longest queue reported by our correspondents in Inhambane, Gaza and Maputo was only 10 people.

Although this was the last day of registration, our correspondents also reported closed registration posts, especially in Nampula due to equipment problems and in Cabo Delgado due to attacks.

Queues of more than 100 were reported today by our correspondents in:

In Nampula in Nacala Porto Escola Secundaria de Nacala Porto.

In Zambézia in Morrumbala at EPC de Cumbapo and in Molumbomais at Mamanja and Macolocoto.

In Manica in Mussorize at Mupengo, Muzite, Goi-Goi sede, Mave, Gunhe, Dacata, and Mabudo.

In Tete province, in Tete city at EPC 3 de Janeiro there were more than 100 people and 50-100 at other posts. In Macanga district at post 207 there were more than 100 in the queue at 10 am.

Although turnout has been lower in Sofala, it has been high in suburban Beira, including EPC Tchonja (70 in queue), Escola Secundária de Nhangau (50) and EPC de Njalane (90).