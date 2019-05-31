Mozambique: Many Posts Not Open on Last Day in Nampula

Registration in Nampula province has been below average and many people were trying to register today. But our correspondents reported that dozens of registration posts were closed today.

In Monapo, registration was paralysed today in four posts because of printer problems or lack of toner, at EPC de Mulutine, EPC Monapo-Rio, EPC Nova-Cuamba, and EPC de Nachicuva.

In Nampula city, the registration computer (known as the mobile ID) at EPC Parque Popular would not accept new registrations and would only print cards of people who had already registered. At EPC de Mutauanha people could register, but cards could not be printed. At Namutequeliua, Belenenses, Muegane, Serra da Mesa, Mutomote and Campo dos Makondes primary schools there was no registration today because the mobile ID was not working. At EPC de Muatala the printer has not been working since Sunday.

At EPC da Barragem the registration brigade told would-be voters that they could not register new voters, but there was anger when the waiting people discovered that they were registering teachers and students from the Instituto de Formação de Professores de Nampula (IFPN) but not people in the queue.

In Nacala a Velha, a mobile brigade was installed in Muamula but it could not register people because the equipment did not work.

In Nacala Porto the post at EPC da Cidade-Alta had not worked for two weeks, but was repaired overnight and registration opened this morning. But at 14.00 the equipment stopped working, leaving 150 people in the queue unregistered. The post at EPC Maiaia has not worked for three days.

In Mogincual the post in Namiripiline has not worked for the past three days.