Mozambique: Frequent Attacks Obstruct Cabo Delgado Registration



Attacks by armed groups in Cabo Delgado delayed the opening of registration in Macomia and Mocimboa da Praia districts, and forced the temporary closure of registration posts in Meluco, Palma, and Nangade Districts. At least five registration posts never opened.

Cyclone Kenneth on 25 April with torrential rains disrupted both registration and attacks, which resumed when the weather improved. Our correspondents report 13 attacks in May with 25 deaths, dozens of injuries, hundreds of houses burned, and many villages abandoned. The reported attacks have been:

3 May, Nacate village, Macomia, 6 killed and burned dozens of houses.

4 May, Ntapuala and Banga-Velha villages, Macomia, killing 7. Also on 4 May insurgents invaded Iba and Ipho in Meluco district, burning houses. There were no injuries because local people had already fled into the bush. Registration was halted in theses villages for several days.

5 May, Minhanha village, Meluco district, killing 3 and burning 100 houses. Registration in 5 posts was halted temporarily.

10 Maio, insurgents attacked the main road from Pemba to Palma, at Olumbi between Mocímboa da Praia and Palma. The attack was on a mini-bus, killing two people, and a lorry.,

11 May, Mangoma village, 10 km from Mocímboa da Praia town. Two people decapitated. One person tortured and then released and told to tell nearby villages the people must leave their villages.

13 May, Pequeue village, one person killed in a field..

14 May, two young women fishing were kidnapped in Quitarejo.

15 May, Ngalonga, Nangade. No deaths because the people had already fled to the bush for the night. No registration for several days'

16 May, Bagala, Palma. One dead and 70 houses burned. Population fled.

18 May, Ngalonga, early evening before people went to the bush for the night. One dead, two kidnapped, houses burned.

21 May, another attack on Iba, Meluco. No victims and registration resumed the next day.

22 May, 8 am attack on a funeral procession in Pundanhar, Palma. 2 dead, 4 motorcycles burned. Police on the road looking for food intervened.

Macomia is the district most affected by the attacks. In Macomia posts at EPC de Pequeue, EP1 de Unidade,and EPC de Milamba never opened. Similarly EP1 de Nagulue and EPC de Olumboa in Mucojo never opened. Mainly this was because people abandoned their villages and so there was no one there to register.