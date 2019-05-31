Mozambique: Opposition Demands Registration Extension

Renamo and MDM have demanded that registration be extended. "Programmed malfunctions of mobile IDs, premeditated reduction of brigades, criminal promotion of double registration of civil servants and elaboration of ghost lists in electoral rolls are problems intentionally created by the electoral management bodies to prevent the registration of voters in the zones of influence of Renamo", Renamo President Ossufo Momade told a teleconference yesterday.

MDM cited both the cyclones and fraud. Manuel Domingos, MDM secretary-general, also complained that MDM members of district elections commissions were not allowed to monitor the process, allegedly due to lack of fuel.

But Frelimo disagrees. "Looking at the data provided to us by the electoral bodies, we think that with all the challenges the country is facing at the moment, the registration was positive," Caifadine Manasse, spokesperson for Frelimo told the Bulletin.