31 May 2019

Mozambique Political Process Bulletin (Milton Keynes, UK)

Mozambique: Boycott in Dororo, Manica

Tagged:

Related Topics

In Dororo, Chitunga, Manica, 83 families refused to register as a protest against non-payment for purchasing crops. The company Ferro-Ferragem bought 52 tonnes of beans worth 100,000 meticais ($1500) but when they paid the head of the association, Amone Macufa, the cheque bounced (a crime in Mozambique). Local farmers complained to the authorities, who they say did nothing. At a meeting Saturday (25 May) they decided to boycott registration. The mobile brigade which arrived at EPC de Ganhira did not register anyone.

Mozambique

Opposition Demands Registration Extension

Renamo and MDM have demanded that registration be extended. "Programmed malfunctions of mobile IDs, premeditated… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Mozambique Political Process Bulletin. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.