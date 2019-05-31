Mozambique: Boycott in Dororo, Manica

In Dororo, Chitunga, Manica, 83 families refused to register as a protest against non-payment for purchasing crops. The company Ferro-Ferragem bought 52 tonnes of beans worth 100,000 meticais ($1500) but when they paid the head of the association, Amone Macufa, the cheque bounced (a crime in Mozambique). Local farmers complained to the authorities, who they say did nothing. At a meeting Saturday (25 May) they decided to boycott registration. The mobile brigade which arrived at EPC de Ganhira did not register anyone.