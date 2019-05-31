South Africa: Two Suspects Busted in Possession of Unlicensed Firearm With Ammunition and Drugs

press release

Our commitment to remove unlicensed firearms, ammunition and illegal substances from the streets in the Province is yielding results daily. Members attached to Grassy Park arrested two suspects aged between 23 and 30 for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and drugs.

On Wednesday (2019-05-29) members responded upon information received from a concerned community member that an unknown male who is alleged to be a gang member, is roaming around in Eric Viljoen Road, in Parkwood with a firearm. Upon their arrival at mentioned address they found the male suspect and conducted a body search and found him in possession of unlicensed firearm with ammunition and illegal substances such as heroin and dagga and as well a cellular telephone believed to be stolen property.

In an unrelated incident on the same day in Acacia Road Parkwood members saw a doubtful man and conducted further investigation and they found him with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The two suspects are expected to make a court appearance in Wynberg Magistrate Court once they have been charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and dealing with drugs.