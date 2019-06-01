Zimbabwe: Hands Off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League Tells U.S.

ZANU-PF secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi has urged the United States of America to stop interfering in Zimbabwe's internal affairs.

The call comes after the US Embassy issued a statement on Wednesday saying, the harassment and targeted arrests of civil society leaders was damaging Zimbabwe's reputation and economic future. Said the embassy: "We call on the Zimbabwean Government to uphold its Constitution, respect the rule of law, and foster an environment where all can contribute to the nation's progress."

Civic organisations and some rogue elements with links to the MDC-Alliance had been circulating messages since the beginning of the week through social media instigating members of the public to engage in civil disobedience and demonstrations in central Harare but the calls fell on deaf ears

The messages inciting people to engage in violent behaviour came immediately after MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa called on his party supporters to effect illegal regime change.

Cde Togarepi said Washington had no right to tell Zimbabwenas how to run their affairs as the US was one of the architects of the misery that the nation was experiencing.

"We don't need the USA to lecture us on freedoms. The new dispensation has given citizens of Zimbabwe overflowing democracy which is being abused by American surrogates in the opposition and civic societies," he said.

He described the US as war-mongers who are bent on spearheading a regime change agenda through its sponsorship of some civic organisations who are pushing to unseat the Government.

"Just recently, America issued a travel warning on some Government officials on baseless grounds that Zimbabwe is unsafe.

"We thought that it was bottled smoke until we heard their lackeys and puppets masquerading as the opposition parties Tajamuka and MDC-A threatening to unleash violence in our peaceful country.

"But let not no one ever mistake our patience for weakness. Chamisa and his barking dogs must stop forthwith to fan violence in the country," Cde Togarepi said.