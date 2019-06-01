31 May 2019

Nigeria: Skepta Releases New Progressive Album Titled "Ignorance Is Bliss"

By Chisom Njoku

British-Nigerian rapper Skepta has dropped his 5th studio album titled "Ignorance Is Bliss". The album formerly tagged "Sk Level" is a follow-up to 2016's Mercury Prize winning album Konnichiwa and it features Nafe Smallz, WizKid, Key!, J Hus, Cheb Rabi, B Live, Lancey Foux, and Lay Z.

The record was released under Skepta's own label, Boy Better Know. The album features two already-released singles "Greaze Mode" and "Bullet From A Gun."

On the album Skepta lays bare different aspects of his life and touches a variety of topics ranging from relationships, identity, family, politics, and more.

