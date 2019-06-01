South Africa: Joyous Celebration Own the Night At SAMAs 2019 Industry Awards

Cape Town — Gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration stamped their authority as best sellers when they took home two awards on Friday night at the Samas 2019 Industry Awards.

Hosted by radio and television personality Hulisani Ravele, with some of the biggest names in entertainment, media, radio and television handing out the SAMA25 trophies during the Industry awards night.

It was a celebratory affair with performers like Tholwana, Bokani Dyer Trio and Simmy, who kept the audience in the Superbowl of Sun City on their feet with their scintillating tunes and warm melodies.

The group won for Best Selling DVD for their work titled: Joyous Celebration 22 All For You and Best Selling Artist for the same.

Black Coffee's Drive featuring David Guetta and Delilah Montagu took home the Best Collaboration award.

Other big-name winners of the night were Nathi Iphupha Labantu for Best African Adult Contemporary Album; Zonke L.O.V.E. for Best R&B/Soul Album; Nakhane's You Will Not Die for Best Alternative Album; Bokani Dyer Trio Neo Native for Best Jazz Album; Ard Matthews Impossible Machines for Best Adult Contemporary Album; and Coenie de Villiers Pure Coenie for Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album.

We Will Worship's Seasons Volume 1 scooped the Best Contemporary Faith Album. The Remix of the Year award was taken by Zakwe for Sebentin by Cassper Nyovest, H.H.P., Blaklez, Kwesta and Musiholiq; while Black Dillinger Mavara is King won Best Reggae Album.

On the technical front, Vusi Nova's Manyan-nyan earned Robin Walsh the Best Engineered Album gong, while Robin Kohl's work on Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up Orlando Stadium was awarded the Best Live Audio Visual Recording of the Year.

Nasty C's Strings and Bling by Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, Sipho Dlamini and Collin Gayle was named the Best Produced Album of the Year; and Jeremy Loops' Gold by Robert Smith won the Music Video of the Year award.

Tanzania's bongo flava musician Diamond Platnumz's won Rest of Africa Award for his album A Boy From Tandale.

The Samas 2019 main event takes place on Saturday, 1 June in Sun City, North West province.

It will be broadcast live on 1 June on SABC1 at 8pm. Tickets to the show are available at Ticket Pro for R415.

