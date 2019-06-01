1 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Manuel Vs Malema Ruling Has Legal Consequences for Fake News

analysis By Dario Milo

This week's defamation court ruling against the Economic Freedom Fighters was a significant victory against fake news, and there will be no harmful consequences for free speech as a result.

"Fake news" - a term ironically made popular by Donald Trump - is a real problem for our democracy. This is not news which the publisher reasonably believes to be true.

Instead, "fake news" or disinformation, is news which the publisher knows is false, or is reckless as to whether it is true or false. Publishers who know they are publishing false news or are reckless about it, do not enhance any of the rationales for protecting free speech in our democracy. This is because lies do nothing to enhance truth-telling, individual autonomy or participatory democracy.

In the 17thcentury, the writer John Milton thought that the best way to deal with falsehoods was to leave them be; the truth would always out:

And though all the winds of doctrine were let loose to play upon the earth, so Truth be in the field, we do injuriously by licensing and prohibiting to misdoubt her strength. Let her and Falsehood grapple; who ever knew Truth put to the worse, in a free...

