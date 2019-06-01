South Africa: Petrol Attendant's R100 Well On Its Way to Becoming R100 000 As Donors Back Crowdfunding Campaign

His R100 is well on its way to becoming R100 000 as a crowdfunding campaign for petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele, who lent a customer money after she had forgotten her bank card, gains traction.

Mbele, 28, on Thursday from his own pocket paid for the petrol when Monet van Deventer stopped at his station on the N2 near Makhaza on her way to Cape Town.

In a Facebook post, she said he told her: "Ma'am you can't run out of petrol on the N2. I'll throw in R100 and then you can just bring back my R100 whenever you are near again."

He then put petrol in her tank, without taking down her details.

Mbele told News24 he had not wanted Van Deventer to be at risk on the highway after hearing many horror stories about the dangers on the N2.

Van Deventer in her personal message on the BackaBuddy fundraising platform said she would love to do something for him in return since he "saved [her] life".

"He trusted me. On my way back, I found him and returned his blessing. I asked him why he helped and trusted a stranger. He replied, 'Ma'am I am a believer'.

"Thank you Nkosikho for giving me hope for South Africa. May Jesus bless you," Van Deventer wrote.

She appealed to people to donate to help Mbele to support his two children, mother and brother who live with him in Khayelitsha.

"Nkosikho can inspire others to also make a difference by being friendly and polite to others.

He will also be able to help his family and start doing charity work in his environment."

By Saturday morning, over R45 000 had already been raised.

"This is what Ubuntu is all about. Bless you," one donor wrote.

"You are such an inspiration, a true example of humility," another commented.

Van Deventer has set a fundraising target of R100 000.

