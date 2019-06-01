Kenya: Terror Suspect Arrested During Second Attempt to Enter Narok Stadium

Police in Narok are holding a terror suspect arrested on Saturday morning wanting to access Narok Stadium amid Madaraka Day celebrations.

A police statement seen by the Nairobi News says Adan Galhai alias Urisha Galhai, 22, was first arrested by military officers on Friday night but escaped.

The statement said Galhai was first apprehended while trying to get into stadium

"He wanted to enter the stadium yesterday and when searched, his national identity card and another [ID] written 'National Security' were recovered from him," police said.

"When he was being questioned, he escaped."

SECOND ATTEMPT

The statement said that Galhai was rearrested on Saturday morning while making another attempt to get into the stadium.

It said that a man who accompanied him escaped.

Police said Galhai told them that he spent the night at a lodging but that it later emerged that he lied.

They said he converted to Islam in 2014 and had been living in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

They suspect he has "connections with terror group Al-Shabaab".