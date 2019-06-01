Kenya: Uhuru Directs Ministries to Clear Pending Bills With No Audit Queries

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed all Ministries to settle all pending National Government payments that do not have audit queries, on or before the end of the current Financial Year which will close on June 30.

The Head of State said that pending payments have negatively affected many businesses, particularly those whose bulk of capital is now locked in non-payment, hence the need to clear them.

"To alleviate this situation, I hereby direct that all Accounting Officers pay and settle all pending payments that do not have audit queries, on or before 30th June 2019. Further, I direct the National Treasury to secure full compliance of this directive. I also call upon County Governments to follow suit," he stated.

Speaking during this year's Madaraka Day celebrations at the Narok stadium on Saturday, the Head of State indicated that this has also reduced overall spending and business activity in the economy.

"Going forward, and in line with our policy to promote the local industry and enterprise, "Buy Kenya Build Kenya", I direct that all payments for supplies made to National and County Governments be processed and made promptly and on a priority basis," he stated.

Recent audit queries in various national government departments and county governments have revealed various irregularities especially in the procurement process.

This has led to a number of investigations which slow down the process and impede service delivery to Kenyans.

Last month, Auditor General Edward Ouko defended counties with bizarre budget lines that have raised serious audit queries.

Ouko said in the case of Kiambu County and others which had budget lines for State House and other questionable expenses, it was confusion in accounting because counties have been using the National Government's budget template.

The Auditor General's assurance put to an end speculation that hundreds of millions may have been lost through corruption in the affected counties which were flagged by the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee.

Up to 11 counties were affected by the audit queries, prompting the Council of Governors to call for a suspension of the Senate audit proceedings but the committee chairman Moses Kajwang has vowed that they will continue.

The issue of strange budget lines came to light when Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu appeared before the Senate watchdog committee on May 2.