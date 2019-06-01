Nigeria: Boko Haram Slaughter Worshipper At Borno Mosque

Armed Boko Haram insurgents stormed a mosque at Sajeri, near Ngomari at the outskirts of Maiduguri last night, slaughtering a worshipper.

Eyewitnesses say the insurgents stormed the Sajeri community during the RamadanTahajjud prayer (early morning prayer), shooting sporadically before concentrating on the Mosque.

Details are still sketchy though, sources told Daily Trust that the armed insurgents opened fire on the congregation, causing a stampede with the worshippers and the entire residents of the community fleeing in different directions for dear lives, several of them sustaining injuries in the process.

"They grabbed a male worshipper and slaughtered him in the open, as majority of the worshipers fled towards Ngomari," a reliable source confirmed to Daily Trust.

"So far, none of the several casualties has been taken to any hospital in Maiduguri for treatment, but a few of them are receiving minor treatments at home," another source confirmed.

Security agencies have not issued any statement on the incident yet.