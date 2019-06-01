Kenya: Madaraka Day Fever Grips Narok As Residents Spend the Night At Stadium - Photos

Residents of Narok County spent the night at Narok Stadium ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations.

Locals were reported to have been in queues as from early as 9pm on Friday night.

When the Nation team arrived early on Saturday morning queues were stretching 500 metres from the venue.

The long queues were stretching along the Narok-Bomet road with some residents in the company of their young children.

By 5am, the stadium was full with more residents still queuing after they forced open the gates to the stadium hours before the scheduled 5:30am time and secured seats in the newly refurbished venue.

It was reported that the celebrations will be expected to be attended by 20,000 people and the former 5,000 capacity stadium was upgraded to accommodate the crowd.

A Nakok resident Muneria Sankok said he woke up at 2am so as to celebrate Madaraka Day.

"Niliamka nikatembea kilomita mbili nikapanda gari nikakuja hapa stadium kwa sababu ya Madaraka Day. Laini imekuwa mrefu sana lakini kwa bahati nikapata kuingia ndani," he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead the country in celebrating the 56th Madaraka Day.