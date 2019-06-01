Kenya: Wanyama Flies Family Members to Madrid to Cheer Him in Champions League Final

The Wanyamas have arrived in Madrid, Spain to support their kin Victor Wanyama, who will tonight line up for Tottenham Hotspurs in the much-anticipated Uefa Champions League final against Liverpool.

Wanyama was pictured at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium alongside his mother Miriam, sisters Mercy and Cynthia and brothers Macdonald Mariga and Thomas 'Heskey' Wanyama.

The Harambee Stars captain shelled out Sh2 million to fly his family to Spain to watch tonight's Uefa Champions League final. The match will kick off at 10pm Kenyan time.

MADRID TRIP

Wanyama's Spurs will face their English rivals Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, home to Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

He will likely to start on the bench in what media reports suggest to be his final match for the club.

This will not be the first time that the Wanyamas are touring Madrid for a Uefa Champions League final.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS

In 2011, Wanyama's elder brother Mariga - then an Inter Milan player - invited his family, Wanyama included, to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to watch him in the Uefa Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Jose Mourinho's Inter won that game 2-0 and were crowned European champions.

Mariga was handed the winners medal despite being consigned to the bench for the better part of the match.

Mariga remains the only East African player to win the cup. His younger brother is seeking to double that tally, nine years on.