Kenya: Sonko Orders Release of 800 Impounded Boda Bodas in Nairobi

More than 800 boda-boda riders in Nairobi can now breathe a sigh of relief after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko ordered the release of their impounded motorcycles.

The motorbikes were being held for flouting various traffic rules.

Speaking on Saturday during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Pumwani Police Grounds, Sonko said the operators of the impounded boda-bodas should not be fined.

He however, warned the riders they will not be spared if they continue breaking traffic regulations.

"We need to maintain law and order," Sonko said.

He said the motorbike owners should produce ownership documents to secure their release, but warned that riders will not be allowed to operate within the Central Business District (CBD).

"Modern shades will be constructed near the CBD where boda-boda operators will be dropping off their passengers," said Sonko, "We will be meeting the boda-boda operators regularly to ensure they comply with traffic rules."

The County Government last year imposed strict traffic rules in the CBD, with specific areas where boda boda operators can operate in picking or dropping off pillions.

Sonko also donated Sh4m to the boda-boda Sacco in Nairobi to enable the members start income generating projects.

Nairobi boda-boda chairman Ken Onyango who was present during the event welcomed Sonko's directive and assured that his members are ready to comply with the CBD traffic rules imposed by the national and county government.

"We are very happy with Sonko's directive to release all the impounded boda bodas without penalties. This is a clear demonstration that he means well and he has good plans for small scale investors in Nairobi. I also want to thank the Governor for donating Sh4 million for our Sacco," Onyango said.

Nairobi County Commissioner Flora Mworoa, who read President Uhuru Kenyatta's speech during the event, echoed Sonko's sentiments and urged boda-boda operators and hawkers to comply with City by-laws in order to create a conducive environment for businesses and investors.