Zimbabwe: U.S. Farmers Coming to Zimbabwe to Impart Knowledge

A group of farmers, from United States will be coming to Zimbabwe for a knowledge sharing project that will see local farmers benefitting through learning modern farming technology from their counterparts.

This was revealed by US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols during a tour of Nemaramba Solar Powered Irrigation Scheme in ward 5, Chimanimani district last week. The project is being funded by USAID and implemented by World Vision through the Enhancing Nutrition, Stepping Up Resilience and Enterprise(ENSURE).

Nichols said the project will help local farmers learn modern technology and new farming trends being implemented globally.

"Today we announce a project that will bring American farmers to Zimbabwe to work with local farmers. This will help them (local farmers) learn modern technology," said Nichols.

The US envoy said the farmers to farmers' project is a 'people to people contact' that will build knowledge for both farmers and strengthen relation between the two countries.

"This farmers to farmers project is a kind of people to people contact that I think will both build your knowledge and strengthen relationship between the two countries," Nichols told small scale farmers.

He added: "Those American farmers will go back to our country with knowledge and a love for Zimbabwe which they would share with their families and community".

Nichols said the US farmers will also learn how Zimbabweans are smart, hardworking and very entrepreneurial.

The US Ambassador said he had been impressed by the project being undertaken in Chimanimani Ward 5, adding such projects should be copied and implemented in other dry regions of the country.

According to the US envoy, the project is part of the USD$86 million that will run for seven years to help build food security and resilience in Zimbabwe.