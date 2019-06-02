South Africa: Fresh Talent Rise to the Occasion at #SAMA25 Main Awards

It was a good night for newcomer Sho Madjozi as she won two of the coveted SAMA25 awards Newcomer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.

Not to be outdone, Sjava scooped the prestigious Album of the Year and Best Afro Pop Album while Black Motion with ‘Moya wa Taola’ won Best Dance Album and Duo/Group of the Year.

DJ Black Coffee also sealed the double win with two gongs Male Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration Award with David Guetta for ‘Drive’ from last night.

Joyous Celebration picked up the SAMRO/ CAPASSO Best Selling Digital Artist (Composer’s Award) tonight, bringing their tally to three, making them the biggest winners of SAMA25. Last night they were honoured with Best Selling DVD and Best Selling Artist.

The silver jubilee of SAMA reached a nail biting crescendo when the public-voted Record of the Year winner was announced as ‘Deeper’ by Holly Rey.

The highly contested Best Hip Hop Album award went to Nasty C for his ‘Strings and Bling’. Kwaito veteran Spikiri proved his staying power when he beat stiff competition to clinch Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano Album.

Spirit of Praise won the Best Traditional Faith Music Album for their ‘Spirit of Praise Vol. 7’ while on the African Indigenous front Ithimba LeAfrica’s ‘Sesiphunyukile’ came out tops.

Snotkop’s ‘SOUS’ took home the Beste Pop Album while Tresor’s ‘Nostalgia’ earned him Best Pop Album. Sgwebo Sentambo emerged a winner in the Best Maskandi Album for ‘Yekani Umona’. Candy’s ‘Hupenyu Unenge Viri’ won the Best Traditional Album.

Lifetime Achievement recognition was bestowed on the late Motswako hip hop proponent HHP, kwaito and guz pioneers TKZee and the iconic band Mango Groove.

A series of six paired hosts took the audience through the 25 years of the SAMA with radio stars Bob Mabena and Melanie Bala recreating their TV partnership as they threw back to the 90s, Twasa of Lesedi FM and rapper Khuli Chana held it down for the 2000s while comedian Mpho Popps and actress/humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha presented the 2010s.

There were some memorable and magical moments as the SAMA25 stage exploded with performances that brought back great memories such as the Kwaito leg featuring Bongo Maffin, Thebe, Trompies, Freshly Ground (Zolani) and Connell Cruise.

The beauty of South African heritage was in full display in the Traditional segment led by the iconic Mahotella Queens and the bow and arrow legend Madosini, and SAMA25 nominees Tswelelang Cultural Dancers and VhaVenda Cultural Group.

The Hip Hop fraternity came out in full force with Ishmael, Zakwe, BLAKLEZ, Citi Lyts and Musiholiq. Sjava, Mlindo The Vocalist, Refentse, Zethe and Mbuzeni represented the Maskandi/Urban part well.

Gospel powerhouses Rebecca Malope and Ntokozo Mbambo hit all the right notes along with Sipho Ngwenya and the Soweto Gospel Choir. The In Memoriam performed by SAMA25 nominees Vusi Nova, Jessica Mbangeni and Thembisile Ntaka was both uplifting and a tearjerker.

The curtain came down on SAMA25 with a spectacular finale of performances from winner Sho Madjozi, Kelly Khumalo, DJ Sumbody, Dladla Mshunqisi, DJ Tira and Distruction Boyz, Sun-El Musician and Mobi Dixon.

Commented Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA: “We are proud of the SAMA25 journey and how fitting the celebrations have been tonight. We applaud the winners and nominees, the performers, presenters and hosts who brought their flavours to making this event such a great success. A big thank you to our sponsors, stakeholders and partners.

We also owe a debt of gratitude to the music loving South Africans who have supported the SAMAs since day one and without whom all this would not take place. We are filled with hope that the future of SAMA and music in this country is bright”.

North West MEC for Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation, Mme Tsotso Tlhapi was ecstatic about the success of SAMA25. “I am really over the moon,” she said. “The event truly lived up to Its expectations. Congratulations to all the winners. What a way to celebrate 25 years of excellence.”

The SAMA25 took place on Friday, 31 May and Saturday, 1 June in Sun City, North West province. It was broadcast live on June 1 on SABC1 at 8pm and live streamed on My Muze: