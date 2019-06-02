Malawi: Job Cuts At Castel Malawi - Brewer Retrenches 300 Workers

Castel Malawi says it set to retrench 300 workers because of harsh economic climate in the country.

Senior brands manager for Castel Malawi Titha Mbilizi said the company has been posting losses in the past 10 years.

"We can no longer avoid the retrenchments because of the volatile economic climate. We continue posting the losses," said Mbilizi.

Castel Malawi are brewers of the most favourite beer in Malawi, Carlsberg as well as non-alcoholic drinks such as sobo.

Mbilizi said priority for retrenchment would go to those with a record of poor performance, those with disciplinary records, those who were about to retire and those whose positions were no longer relevant to the company.

Mbilizi said those retrenched will get a full retrenchment package which include severance allowance.