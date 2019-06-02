1 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Burhan receives the Senegalese President

Tagged:

Related Topics

By BH/BH

Mecca — The Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan has met with the Senegalese President Mké Sall, where he briefed him on the current situation in the country and the ongoing negotiations with the political forces to agree on the requirements of the transitional period. He thanked Senegal's support for Sudan.

For his part, the Senegalese President expressed his good wishes for Sudan's progress and prosperity, expressing his concern in achieving everything that would stabilize Sudan and the success of negotiations to start the next phase.

Sudan

Sudan Military Junta - 'Sit-in Has Become a Threat to the Country'

According to Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) the sit-in in front of the Sudanese army command in Khartoum… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.