Sudan: Al-Burhan receives the Senegalese President

Mecca — The Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan has met with the Senegalese President Mké Sall, where he briefed him on the current situation in the country and the ongoing negotiations with the political forces to agree on the requirements of the transitional period. He thanked Senegal's support for Sudan.

For his part, the Senegalese President expressed his good wishes for Sudan's progress and prosperity, expressing his concern in achieving everything that would stabilize Sudan and the success of negotiations to start the next phase.