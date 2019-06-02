Sudan: Al-Burhan, Debby discuss bilateral relations and developments in Sudan

Suna — The Head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) Abdul-Fattah Al Burhan has met, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Makkah, with the President of the Republic of Chad Idris Debby, where he expressed thanks and appreciation of Sudan for his support to Sudan in the regional and international forums.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burah underscored the strong and historical ties between the two countries and their peoples, briefing President Debby on the developments in Sudan as well as the progress of negotiations with the political forces that will lead to an agreement on the arrangements for the transitional period.

For his part, the Chadian President expressed his unlimited support for the Sudan to ensure the success of the measures taken by the Military Council to surpass the current stage and to restore security and stability in Sudan. BH/BH