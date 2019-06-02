Kenya: Jabidii, Eunice Njeri, Moji Short Babaa Biggest Winners of 2019 Groove Awards

Kenyan gospel music sensations Jabidii, Eunice Njeri and Moji Short Babaa were the biggest winners of the 14th edition of the annual Groove Awards which were held on Saturday in Nairobi.

While Jabidii carted away five awards, the most by an individual nominee, Eunice Njeri made a surprise comeback by winning the Artist of the Year Award and Praise and Worship Song of the Year at the glamorous event held at Movenpick Hotel in Westlands.

Jabidii, who topped the nominee list for this year's edition of the annual event with a record 11 nominations, bagged his awards in the Reggae/Ragga Song of the Year, Teens Choice Song of the Year, Collabo of the Year, Dance Style/Song of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

Moji Short Babaa jointly took home four awards for his Vimbada collabo with Jabidii.

Jabidii's hit single China was voted the Reggae/Ragga Song of the Year while the up and coming gospel sensation Amani Gracious aka Amani G took home the Young Groover of the Year award.

Benachi won the Diaspora Artist of the Year while secular songbird-turned-gospel singer, Wahu Kagwe, took her first Groove Award in the Music Video of The Year Award.

Full list of the 2019 Groove Awards winners:

1. Artist of the Year - Eunice Njeri

2. Song of the Year: Vimbada - Jabidii, Moji Short Babaa

3. Music Video of the Year: Nifanane Nawe - Wahu Kagwe

4. Teens Choice Song of the Year: Vimbada- Jabidii, Moji Short Babaa

5. Collabo of the Year: Vimbada- Jabidii, Moji Short Babaa

6. Young Groover of the Year - Amani Gracious

7. Reggae/Ragga Song of the Year - China - Jabidii

8. Dance Style/ Song of the Year - Vimbada - Jabidii, Moji Short Babaa

9. Outstanding Contributor - RKay

10. Diaspora Artist of the Year - Benachi

11. Hypeman/MC of the Year - Timeless Noel

12. Song Writer of the Year - Pitson

13. Online/Digital Personality of the Year - Kabi and Milly for the WaJesus Family

14. Video Producer of the Year - Steve Mugo

15. The Audio Producer of the Year - Gideon Kimanzi

16. Breakthrough Female Artist of the Year - Emma Omonge

17. Breakthrough Male Artist of the Year - Baraka Musiq

18. Media Personality of the Year - Syombua Mwele

19. Praise and Worship Song of the Year: Zaidi na Zaidi - Eunice Njeri

20. Coastal Song of the Year: Nakupenda - Eve Bahati

21. Central Song of the Year: Mutheani - Phyllis Mbuthia and Sammy Irungu

22. Nyanza Counties Song of the Year: Conqueror - Fenny Kerubo

23. Rift Valley Song of the Year: Kapchi - Mum Cherop

24. Eastern Counties Song of the Year - Stephen Kasolo

25. Western Song of the Year: Lwanda ni Yesu - Timothy Kitui and Ali Mukhwana