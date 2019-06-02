Kenya: Nyamweya Goes Ballistic Over Wanga's Exclusion From Harambee Stars Squad

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Sam Nyamweya has blasted his successors for running Harambee Stars as a 'private entity' and also questioned the team selection ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nyamweya also claimed, in a statement to the media, that Harambee Stars were 'sneaked' from Nairobi to Paris - where the team is currently camping for three weeks in readiness for the biennial continental tournament.

STARS' PREPARATIONS

"Harambee Stars belongs to an entire country and not an individual. Our confidence as Kenyans has been deflated by the selection of the players. How was the top scorer in the Kenyan Premier League, Allan Wanga, left out yet unattached players are in the team?" Nyamweya said.

"We demand to be told how the federation leadership chose France as the preparation base for the Harambee Stars. We also need to know who is in the contingent that is in France and subsequently heading to Egypt and what role they are playing in the team," he further said.

TEAM SELECTION

Nyamweya spoke after Harambee Stars French coach Sebastian Migne hit out at stakeholders who have criticized his team selection ahead of the continental showpiece.

"I am not a Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards or Kariobangi Sharks fan. I pick players who can help my team and improve the prospects of the country," said Migne after naming his 27-man provisional squad.

Stars are set to play Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo in build-up matches ahead of the tournament.