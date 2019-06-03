Rwanda: RPF Elections Held at the Sector Level

Elections of leaders of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF)-Inkotanyi were this weekend held at the sector level across the country.

The leaders that were elected were organs representing the women and youth leagues and the party's executive committees at the sector level.

Youth and women representatives were also allowed to participate in the general election for the party leadership at the sector level.

Speaking to The New Times on Sunday, Claire Mukasine, the RPF Commissioner for Elections, said that the process had been smooth and that the turnout was high across the country.

"People looked happy, and morale was very high, preparations were excellent across the country too; you could see that they wanted the elections (at sector level) to be unique," she said.

However, Mukasine observed that time was not respected in many areas, with the voting process in most places starting at 10a.m instead of the designated 8am.

But she explained that the fact that they had to elect three committees in one day, and that the voters had to use papers instead of standing on lines, could be the reason for the delay, "because they had to be more prepared."

According to Mukasine, there was high participation of the youth in the electoral processes. / Jean de Dieu Nsabimana

The commissioner said that on average, participation was above 90 per cent.

"There are some areas that the attendance was at 98 and 99 per cent," she added.

She stated that mobilisation was easier than at the previous stages (at the cell level and before that at the village level), and they had improved the way of sharing information through social media and various media houses which she said had a positive impact.

"It was really impressive," she summarised.

Theogene Ruzirampuhwe is one of those voted, and was elected as vice chairman of the ruling party in Mukura Sector, Huye District.

"I am very happy to get the responsibilities for which I was voted; even though I have always been an active member, sometimes it is necessary to be in leadership," he said.

Ruzirampuhwe is head of a health centre in Huye, but "being elected in a decision-making position of the party will enable me to do more to implement national programmes."

This, he said, is especially because "RPF is an engine of the country."

"Our first job is to do sensitisations on the government's programmes aimed to improve citizens' livelihoods," he declared.

He said that one of important tasks they have is to address malnutrition among children, which he says he particularly gets to witness in his everyday job.

More elections

The elections at the sector level followed the ones carried out at the village level on May 11 and 12 and at the cell level on 18 and 19 May.

Next weekend, on June 7 and 8, the elections will continue for the three committees at the district level.

The following week, June 15 and 16, youth and women leaders will be elected at provincial level and City of Kigali, and later on, the executive committees.