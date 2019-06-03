Nigeria: Afcon 2019 - Mikel, 17 Others Arrive Eagles Camp in Asaba

Eighteen Super Eagles players have reported for international duty in the Delta State capital, Asaba, as the national team begins preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The list of players in camp is headlined by former Chelsea stalwart John Mikel Obi, who is making a return to the squad after a self-imposed sabbatical that lasted for one year.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com the first 10 of the 18 players in camp include: Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Victor Osimhen.

Other players expected to troop into camp last night include; Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Ola Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, William Troost Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze.

Nigeria will confront Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday, June 8 and tackle Senegal in their last friendly in Ismailia, Egypt on Sunday, June 16.

The three-time Africa champions will train in Asaba for about one week before departing for Egypt aboard a chartered aircraft.