Nigeria: APC Govt Deepening Poverty in Nigeria, Says Timi Frank

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, said the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration is deepening the level of poverty in the country.

Frank who was reacting to a report by The Economist Magazine that "Nigerians have become the poorest citizens of a country in the whole world, while the first term lasted," said the gradual extermination of Nigerians through poverty is an incontrovertible fact which it has refused to acknowledge.

"The reality on our streets speaks to that of a failed country. But the agony and irony of this precarious situation is that the current administration continue to deny the reality which their actions and inactions have foisted on the people," he lamented.

He added: "it has failed to recognize that a democracy is not a military government. they failed to realize that you cannot run a multi-ethnic and pluralistic society on the principle of command and control... "

"It is not that there are not enough courageous and patriotic men in the corridors of power today but in an attempt to escape the unmitigated poverty foisted upon Nigerians, they have been forced to toe along.

"They have acquiesced like men whose consciences have been singed with a hot iron. Their major preoccupation is scrambling for the partition of the economic soul of the country to gratify their unbridled avarice and lust for ephemeral material gains.

"We can no longer afford to let the IMF, World Bank, China, development partners and donor agencies to bail us out of this deadly economic quagmire.

"This is the time to arise and take back our country if peradventure we can stop the drift and make life bearable for the over 90 million Nigerians now living in abject poverty and hopelessness.

"Many are perishing those that are fortunate to be alive daily contend with harsh and unimaginable livelihoods. Unemployment pervades the land. Incomes are declining. Healthcare is unaffordable. We still lack basic amenities.