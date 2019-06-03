Nigeria: Why Majority of PDP Senators-Elect Are Rooting for Me - Senator Lawan

Senate Presidential hopeful, Senator Ahmed Lawan has revealed the reason why most of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) senators would queue behind his candidacy, stressing that it is because they have identified with his vision.

Sen. Lawan who is also the current Leader of the Senate of the 8th Assembly further said, such feeling does not care what platform any senator represents in the senate, adding that "what Nigerians care for would be what the 9th Senate is able to do to better their lives. What Nigerians care for is an improvement in the security of their lives and property.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja at his campaign office, on the heels of an endorsement by senator-elect Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP, Delta North) of Lawan candidacy on Friday, he however said the endorsement does not in anyway indicate there is a crack among PDP caucus.

"I believe that at the end of the day, the PDP senators-elect would endorse my candidacy. There are so many PDP senators-elect who have identified with our vision, because our vision is not a political party vision, it is a national vision that everybody will find comfortable to embrace."

"We are expecting all the PDP senators elect to have an understanding with us and endorse my candidacy as a caucus."

The Senate leader eulogised Senator Ifeanyi Uba of YPP who identified with his aspiration the first day the idea of running for the office was muted.

"He has been with us all through, we have been campaigning together, sometimes he goes alone to campaign to spread our vision for the 9th National Assembly

"Specifically on the endorsement by senator Peter Nwaoboshi who is a serving member and also a PDP senator-elect. What the endorsement mean is not a crack in the PDP fold in the senate.

"What the endorsement means is that feeling of patriotism, that feeling of necessity for all of us that will be in the 9th Senate to work together in the national interest. "That feeling that we have no anytime to lose or waste, that we should hit the ground running immediately we are innauguared in the 9th Senate."

"What they care for is how the economy would be improved and enhanced and revitalised so that it is an all inclusive economy. An economy that would work for those at the lowest level of the ladder and those at the highest level."

"Those who will creat the businesses and those who needs to be employed."

He indicated that the APC administration has done quite a lot in the last four years getting the economy out of recession and to a growth of 2% and 3% of GDP at the moment.

"However we are still faced with that challenge of expanding the economy, of diversifying the economy, providing employment for our teeming youths who need to have an accommodation in the economy.

"So that is what Nigerians expected the National Assembly to do together with the executive arm of Government. So our platforms are simply the vehicles that would convey everybody.

"We have our believes even as political parties but whatever your believe is, whatevwr your political party the believe must be centrally looking at one thing; how do I contribute to making legislation, legislative intervention that will make this country better.

"How could I work with my colleagues from the different platforms. So what senator Peter Nwaoboshi did to me I think is to say that we should breakdown this barriers."

He said APC senators-elect may be 62/65 senators, while PDP senators-elect maybe 44/45 senators and a YPP senator for that he said there is no reason to keep the barriers.

"I believe that we should demolish the barriers right from now. We should think of how to come together all of us that would be in the 9th senate, work out how we can make those interventions that would be needed, helpful to the administration, to the executive arm of Government"

He indicated that they all need to achieve unity as as a chamber, on spite of the differences in political affiliations.

Lawan pointed out that if he clinches the senate e Presidency by the grace of God he would work with each and every senator.

"So far my experience of sitting one on one with almost every senator-elect gives me the impression that all the senators -elect of the 9th senate are people of diverse, massive and deep and profound experiences."

Another PDP lawmaker known to have openly supported Lawan is the former interior minister, Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), who at a strategic meeting in Abuja, disclosed that he was working for Lawan.