Kenya: Local Drivers Fret Over 60-Car Limit

Local drivers have expressed mixed reaction over the 60-car limit for this year's Safari Rally.

It is assumed that many local drivers will want to compete in the rally that will be an FIA World Rally Championship Candidate Event, and restricting entry to 60 cars will see many drivers missing out.

The rally will be held from July 5 to 7.

"I would like to see more entries being allowed in the premier round of the FIA-sanctioned rally. Why can't we have a bit of the old Safari Rally feeling back? I am sure crews all over Africa would want to be a part of this great event, especially with the WRC on board," said Adan Din.

Din, who guided Sohanjeet Puee to the victory of the Division Two and Group S titles last year, will enter the Safari Rally in a Subaru Impreza N10. The Mombasa-based crew have tackled seven Safari rallies.

Jasmeet Chana, who has tackled 13 Safaris, had a different opinion.

"Yes I am aware that only 60 entries will be allowed. I think it is fair because it should be manageable to the organisers. Yes, we are entering the WRC Candidate event in a Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX."

Jasmeet, who will be navigated by his brother, Ravi Channa, won the Formula Two Title in the 2009 Safari Rally.

This year, the team will be managed and sponsored by his elder brothers, Jaswinder and Raju Channa respectively.

Nikhil Sachania, the only handicapped driver in the Kenya National Rally Championship series said he was not too sure why the entry list has been limited to 60 cars only.

He added: "I am pretty sure there are more than 60 drivers in Kenya alone wanting to enter. Hopefully, I will get a spot."

Sachania, who will be navigated by Deep Shah in a specially prepared Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX, has tackled three Safari rallies with his best result coming in the 2008 when he finished 11th overall.

Daren Miranda and his navigator, Wayne Fernandes, will enter the Safari Rally after having won class 1,600cc way back in 2007 and the Two Wheel Drive class last year.

Miranda, who will be driving a Toyota Sprinter, said he was optimistic about the limited entries in this year's Safari Rally.

"I think they should try and get as many as possible, like the good old days of the Safari. I guess because of logistics, they have their reasons for limiting it. Off course I will rush to give my entry on time. I cannot miss this one," said Miranda.

Issa Amwari said he was excited about entering this year's Safari Rally driving Mitsubishi EvoX R4.

"We respect their decision. There must be a reason why they are doing it. Yes I am doing Safari Rally. It is a prestigious event. This will be my seventh Safari Rally having tackled the previous six rounds. I will be navigated by Mwangi Kioni," said Amwari.

Mahesh Halai and Ketan Halai are looking forward to tackling their seventh Safari Rally regardless of number of entries.

"We want to improve on our best score of eighth position driving a Subaru Impreza N12. It should be an amazing event with new routes and FIA Status," said Mahesh.

Certain models of rally cars will not be allowed in the Safari Rally that will also be the fourth round of the African Rally Championship event.

Musa Locho, the Chief FIA Technical Official clarified some of the issues touching such cars, which are said to be non-homologated.

"Most cars including the Mitsubishi Evo 9 and the older Subaru like N10s and N12s had their homologation extended by FIA.