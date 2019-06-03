Nigeria: Another Student Commits Suicide With Sniper in Lagos

Barely hours after it was reported that a student of the Department of Hospital Management at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, committed suicide because of his girlfriend's decision to jilt him, another suicide has been reported at Sedar College, Baruwa, in Ipaja Ayobo axis of Lagos.

In a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, the Ipaja police division received a complaint on May 30, at about 6:50p.m from Sedar College that one Favour Ekemedili, a senior secondary school student complained of severe stomachache and was rushed to the sickbay.

"The school bay immediately moved her to Agege General Hospital, which in turn referred her to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where she was admitted for medical attention. The school authority contacted her parents. She died at about 6:00p.m. while receiving treatment. Her friends who witnessed the incident stated that the stomachache started when the girl took Fan juice.

"On a closer check on the bottle of the juice, it was discovered that the bottle contained Sniper chemicals, not juice. The chemical substances were taken for laboratory test. Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department are investigating the case," Elkana stated.

Last week saw a rash of suicide cases in Lagos. Earlier, the decomposing body of a Lagos businessman, Oluwaseyi Ishmael, was found in his apartment at the Magodo Phase 2 area of Lagos. Oluwaseyi, while soliciting the assistance of his family members, had allegedly threatened to kill himself if they refused to support him to raise funds to pay his house rent.

Also last week, a 22-year-old petty trader has committed suicide after losing the N7,000 she realised from her trade. Kaivi Kayode, the Togolese woman, was said to have gulped a bottle of insecticide known as Sniper at her 4, Jaz Street home, Aiyetoro in Ijanikin, a Lagos suburb. Another, a father of two and a devout Christian identified as Seun Adedutan also committed suicide after consuming two bottles of Sniper insecticide at his Surulere home. This was after a man in Ikorodu had committed suicide after killing his wife and son.

Reacting, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos chapter, has expressed concern over the increasing rate of suicide and child abuse in the country. The association said this in a communiqué issued at the inaugural congress of the newly elected executive members, led by the chairperson, Mrs. Adeola Ekine, in Lagos.

The communiqué advised parents to be more watchful, approachable and give listening ears to their children to curb the menace. NAWOJ also advised parents to be cautious of using what they see on social media as standards for their children as no two children were the same, urging them not to compare children development.