Kenya: Madaraka Day Celebrations Underway in Narok

Nairobi — The 56th Madaraka Day celebrations were underway in Narok Saturday, attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and other top dignitaries.

Others at the event is Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and various leaders including MPs and Senators.

Madaraka Day is celebrated to mark the historic day in 1963 when Kenya attained her internal self-rule from British colonial powers.

Last year's Madaraka Day celebrations were held at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County in line with a directive by President Kenyatta to have the event taken to the counties.