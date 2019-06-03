1 June 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Terror Suspect Arrested While Trying to Enter Narok Stadium

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Terror suspect who reportedly tried to gain access to Narok stadium, the venue of this year's Madaraka day main celebrations has been arrested.

According to a police report, Adan Galhai alias Urisha Galhai was first arrested by military officers last night as he tried to enter the stadium but managed to escape before he was re-arrested today morning when he went back.

"He was in the company of another person who managed to escape, the police report stated.

During a search, his National Identity Card and another written National Security were recovered from him raising suspicion on his motive.

