Kenya: Central Bank Unveils New Generation Banknotes to Curb Fraud

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Central Bank of Kenya has unveiled the new generation banknotes during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok stadium officiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge says the new notes have a unique theme and features-including the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the big five wildlife and will be easy to use to the visually impaired.

The CBK Governor says the old 1000-shilling note been withdrawn effective October 1 as part of measures to curb money laundering.

The new generation note will be in use effective today after they were gazetted on Friday.

