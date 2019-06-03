Kenya Into Paris Cup Quarters, on Track to Survival

Nairobi — Kenya displayed a never say never attitude as they advanced to their first Cup Quarter-final this season after winning one, drawing one and losing one to finish second in Pool B in the final leg at Paris 7s on Saturday.

The result means that Kenya are assured of at least 10 points, therefore inching closer to avoiding relegation.

This is after Shujaa showed a brave performance to beat Wales 26-21 in their final Pool match to leave them depend on fellow Africans South Africa do them a favour by beating Australia, which they did in a 19-17 scoreline.

The Paul Murunga coached side had opened their campaign with a 19-19 draw with Australia before losing 12-29 to South Africa.

Against Wales, Kenya were trailing 14-7 at the break after Goodchild got Wales off the mark against following a well worked move by his team-mates, as Davies added the extra two.

He then followed that up with his fifth try of the weekend before Kenya turned tables when Jeff Oluoch pulled one try back.

The second half was much better for Shujaa as Bush Mwale deceived the Welsh with a dummy and break through the line to bring his team back on level terms before Nelson Oyoo wrapped up with the third try.