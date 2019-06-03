2 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Family of Late Unita's Founder Praises President's Reconciliatory Decision

Andulo — The Family of the late leader and founder of the opposition UNITA, Jonas Savimbi, praised on Saturday the president, João Lourenço's, decision to authorize the delivery of the remains of that politician.

The recognition was expressed by the first born son of the late leader of UNITA party, Durão Sakaita Savimbi, during the reading of the message hounoring the politician, whose funeral was held on Saturday at Lopitanga, Andulo munjicipality , a 130 km away from Cuito city, central Bié province.

On the occasion, the family of the late politician sincere and deeply thanked the sensibility of the Head of State to allow the delivery of Jonas Savimbi's remains 17 years after he died in combat.

President João Lourenço had created a multi-sectoral commission led by the State minister and head of the President's Civil Office, Pedro Sebastião, to handle the matters concerning the handover of the remains and the burial process.

