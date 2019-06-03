Namibia: Kerina to Have Street Named After Him

WINDHOEK - The City of Windhoek has approved a proposal to rename Bahnhof Street in honour professor Mburumba Kerina, one of Namibia's liberation heroes.

This decision is among several similar resolutions taken at the municipality's council meeting held on Wednesday.

The initial proposal, according to minutes of Wednesday's meeting, was to rename John Meinert Street, but this was rejected on the grounds that Meinert - a former municipal councillor - played an important role in Namibia's history.

Meinert, who died in 1943, was the mayor of Windhoek between 1929 and 1938. He was also a businessman and founder of John Meinert Printing Ltd and served as president of the Namibia Scientific Society from 1935 to 1937.

John Meinert Street is a prominent street, which connects Windhoek West with Windhoek's central business district (CBD).

Bahnhof carries less significance, as it is simply the German word for railway station.

Bahnhof Street is part of a network in the CBD, which connects with Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue and dissects Independence and Robert Mugabe avenues.

The council resolved that: "The application to rename John Meinert Street in honour of Professor Mburumba Kerina be noted and not supported. That Bahnhof Street be renamed in honour of Professor Mburumba Kerina be supported and a short version of his name be used."

Procedurally, the announcement by city council will be followed by placing a notice in two local newspapers for two weeks. Property owners along the affected street will also be notified in writing.

Kerina is a Namibian politician, academic and author.

He co-founded several political formations, including the ruling Swapo Party, the National Unity Democratic Organisation and official opposition Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) - formerly DTA.

He was a member of Namibia's Constituent Assembly, as well as the National Assembly and the National Council.

He is credited with giving independent Namibia its name. - Nampa.