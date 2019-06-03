Nigeria: UN Presidency - Buhari Sends Delegation to New York to Support Bande

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday sent a delegation to New York in a final push for Nigeria to emerge as president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Professor Tijjani Muhammad Bande, Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the UN is standing in the election which holds tomorrow in New York., if elected.

If elected, he would be the second Nigerian to preside over the assembly after Joseph Nanven Garba who held the position in 1989.

The presidency of the UNGA changes every year between the five geographic groups: African, Asian, Eastern European, Latin American and Caribbean, and Western European.

The present UNGA president, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garcès who is from Ecuador, assumed the presidency in September 2018. Last month, she dropped the hint that a Nigerian will be succeeding her as the UNGA president.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb, Mustapha Sulaiman, is leading the federal government's delegation.

Others are, the Director- General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau.

He said President Buhari was confident that Nigeria's Presidency of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly will provide a unique opportunity for the country to lead the global call to tackle the political, social, economic and environmental challenges facing the world.

He said Nigeria looks forward to working with UN member states to promote international peace and security, prevent conflict, strengthen global action to tackle climate change, ensure inclusion, human rights, and empowerment of youth and women.

"Nigeria hopes to build on progress made under Ecuador's Presidency of the 73rd Assembly led by María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, and further promote key themes that President Buhari has championed on the global stage since 2015, which include climate change, combating terrorism and violent extremism, and establishing functional anti-corruption mechanisms to assist countries like Nigeria recover and repatriate stolen funds," he said.