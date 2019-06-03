South Africa: The 25th SAMA Awards Celebrated Both SA Icons and Rising Newcomers

Cape Town — The 25th Sama Awards took place at Sun City over the weekend and saw fresh talent taking their place in the spotlight.

Newcomer Sho Madjozi won two Sama awards including Newcomer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.

Not to be outdone, Sjava scooped up the prestigious Album of the Year and Best Afro Pop Album awards, while Black Motion with Moya wa Taola won Best Dance Album and Duo/Group of the Year.

DJ Black Coffee also sealed the double-win with two gongs for Male Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration Award with David Guetta for Drive.

Joyous Celebration picked up the SAMRO/CAPASSO Best Selling Digital Artist (Composer's Award), bringing their tally to three, making them the biggest winners of the 25th Sama Awards after they were also crowned winners in the Best Selling DVD and Best Selling Artist categories.

The Record of the Year winner, which is voted for by the public, was announced as Deeper by Holly Rey.

The highly contested Best Hip Hop Album award went to Nasty C for his Strings and Bling.

Kwaito veteran Spikiri proved his staying power when he beat stiff competition to clinch Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano Album.

Spirit of Praise won the Best Traditional Faith Music Album for their Spirit of Praise Vol. 7, while on the African Indigenous front Ithimba LeAfrica's Sesiphunyukile came out tops.

Snotkop's SOUS took home the Beste Pop Album while Tresor's Nostalgia earned him Best Pop Album.

Sgwebo Sentambo emerged a winner in the Best Maskandi Album for Yekani Umona. Candy's Hupenyu Unenge Viri won the Best Traditional Album.

Lifetime Achievement recognition was bestowed on the late Motswako hip hop proponent HHP, kwaito and guz pioneers TKZee, and the iconic band Mango Groove.

A series of six paired hosts took the audience through the 25 years of the Sama with radio stars Bob Mabena and Melanie Bala recreating their TV partnership as they threw back to the 90s. Twasa of Lesedi FM and rapper Khuli Chana held it down for the 2000s, while comedian Mpho Popps and actress/humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha presented the 2010s.

There were some memorable and magical moments as the Sama stage exploded with performances that brought back great memories such as the Kwaito leg featuring Bongo Maffin, Thebe, Trompies, Freshly Ground (Zolani), and Connell Cruise.

The curtain came down on the Sama Awards with a spectacular finale of performances from winner Sho Madjozi, Kelly Khumalo, DJ Sumbody, Dladla Mshunqisi, DJ Tira and Distruction Boyz, Sun-El Musician and Mobi Dixon.

