Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Orders Lagos-Badagry Road Contractor Back to Site

Relief may come the way of those living along the Okoko corridor of Lagos State, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the contractor handling the 10-lane expressway to return to site and speed up the completion of the second phase of the project from Maza Maza to Okokomaiko.

The road has become a nightmare for residents of that axis due to its deplorable state.During an on-the-spot inspection of the road yesterday, Sanwo-Olu regretted that the project had been abandoned for over four years.He noted that the portion of the road from Marina to Maza Maza had been done, but that the main problem was between Maza Maza and Okokomaiko, which was in terrible condition.

The governor, who with his team inspected the road from Orile to Iyana-Iba, observed that the Orile to Maza Maza section of the road had been converted to markets, with heaps of refuse competing with motorists.He stated that the section would be cleaned up and traders on the road dislodged.

Sanwo-Olu said: "We will soon start the enforcement, but in the next one week, we will dot the 'i's and cross the 't's. We have seen a lot of road failures already."We will start the enforcement as soon as possible. From Maza Maza up to Iba and Okokomaiko, there is lot of work to be done.

"In this month of June, the contractors will be moving to site. Work will start this week because it has been neglected for almost four years," he said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Lagos West (Anglican Communion), Rev. James Odedeji, has implored party members and leaders not to intimidate, pollute, misinform or pocket Sanwo-Olu. At an inauguration church service in honour of the governor and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, themed 'Righteousness in Governance', Odedeji warned that Sanwo-Olu should not be obstructed through unnecessary pressure from serving the people.

The cleric believes the governor has a resourceful deputy and wife who will help him. Odedeji asked the governor to be fair to all besides and listen to counsel.The cleric also told the governor to remember at all times that his election was for a purpose, the reason he must ask God every now and then why he was elected. He further charged the Lagos chief executive to be mindful of his responsibility to the people, imbibe accountability in all his deeds and surround himself with godly associates.