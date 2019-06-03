Nigeria: Oshoala Scores Brace As Super Falcons Beat Slovenian Champions

Barcelona striker, Asisat Oshoala scored an eight-minute brace as Nigeria thrashed Slovenian champions, ZNK Pomurje 3-0 in their final tune-up game ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, reports allnigeriasoccer.com.

Nigeria manager, Thomas Dennerby dropped a hint to his starting line-up for their World Cup opener on June 8, with Oshoala, Ngozi Okobi, Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega, Halimatu Ayinde, Rita Chikwelu, Onome Ebi, Ngozi Ebere, Faith Michael, Osinachi Ohale and goalkeeper Nnadozie all starting from the very first minute.

The Slovenians were trailing 2-0 at the interval after Oshoala got on the score sheet in the 18th and 26th minute.Although the Super Falcons showed their superiority in the second half, they had to wait until the 91st minute before extending their lead through America-based striker, Uchenna Kanu.

Dennerby made a rash of substitutions in the second half with as many as seven players entering into the fray, including Chinwendu Ihezuo, Uchenna Kanu, Chinaza Uchendu, Anam Imo, Evelyn Nwabuoku, Rasheedat Ajibade and Amarachi Okoronkwo.Nigeria begin their campaign at the World Cup against Norway on June 8, then it is South Korea on June 12 and hosts France on June 17.