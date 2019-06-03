2 June 2019

Malawi: DPP Cancels Thank You Rally in Blantyre, to Be Held in Lilongwe

By Owen Khamula

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has cancelled a mega thank you political rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

President Peter Mutharika was supposed to hold the rally, to thank people for reelecting him president and the DPP a ruling party.

No reasons have been given for the cancellation.

However, sources within the DPP said the party has decided to shift the rally to Lilongwe next week.

"The cancellation follows criticism that the DPP is holding all post-election activities in the south. They have taken the criticism that the DPP is the southern region party," said our source.

Mutharika took an oath of office in Blantyre and was inaugurated in Blantyre.

Instead, Mutharika is Sunday attending to thank you prayers at Sanjika palace in Blantyre.

