2 June 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP Strength in Parliament Increase As 15 Independent Legislators Join

By Owen Khamula

At least 15 independent members of parliament elect have now joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) even before taking oath of office at parliament.

Ngalande: Won as independent after defeating Lucius Banda of UTM but will work with DPP

The 15 independent members of parliament met President Peter Mutharika on Saturday at Sanjika palace in Blantyre just a day before they are sworn in on Monday at parliament building in Lilongwe.

Pictures released by State House show Mzimba west MP Billy Kaunda, Madalitso Kazombo (formerly of MCP), McArthur Sungutsa, Tony Ngalande, Orphan Shaba and others sitting or standing with Mutharika.

State House sources say the 15 out of the 55 independent legislators will help the DPP get the position of speaker in the 193-strong House.

